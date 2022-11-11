MTN Ghana has announced plans to increase the cost of internet data from Monday, November 14, 2022

The telecoms giant sent text messages to the millions of its subscribers on Thursday, November 10, 2022 that they should be ready for the upward review

Inflation in Ghana keeps soaring over the last six months reaching 40.4% in October 2022 although some experts say the real inflation figure is over 100%

Food prices are not the only things that have been hit amid Ghana’s turbulent economic situation.

Already, the cost of bibles have been reviewed upwards by the Bible Society of Ghana.

Now the cost of internet data is the next big thing to go up as the economic crisis worsens.

MTN Ghana is the biggest telecoms company in the country. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

The biggest telecommunications network in the country, MTN Ghana, has announced plans to hike the cost of its internet data from Monday, November 14, 2022.

The telecoms giant did not detail by how much the cost of internet data would be reviewed upwards but says subscribers should ready themselves ahead of the release of new charges.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 14th November 2022, data bundle prices will be revised upwards,” MTN Ghana said in a text message to the millions of its subscribers on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

