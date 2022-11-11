The Communications Ministry says all unregistered SIM cards in the country will be deactivated on November 30, 2022

A statement from the ministry said it is implementing these measures to ensure Ghanaians strictly comply with the directive to re-register their SIM cards

The statement also added that SIM-related fraud incidents had seen a massive decline since the policy was introduced

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation says all SIM cards not completely registered will be deactivated by November 30, 2022.

This forms part of measures introduced by the ministry to ensure strict compliance with the directive for all Ghanaians to register their SIM cards.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: Raft of punitive measures to be rolled against defaulters from November 20

A statement signed by the minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced that a raft of punitive measures would be rolled against defaulters from November 20, culminating in a complete deactivation on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

“All SIM cards which have completed the first stage of the registration exercise but not done the second phase will be blocked from accessing data services on November 20 2022 and completely deactivated on November 30 2022,” the statement said.

Ursula also added that since the rollout of the SIM card re-registration policy, fraud incidents had seen a sharp decline.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: Communications Ministry Cautions Ghanaians Against Using Ghana Cards Of Other People To Register

The statement also cautioned Ghanaians against using the Ghana cards of other people to register their cards.

So far, some 30 million people have completely linked their Ghana cards to their SIM numbers in the first stage of the process, with 20,892,970 subscribers successfully completing the SIM card registration of linkage and biometric capture.

Meanwhile, the government says it will soon announce new measures for the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise for citizens who have genuinely not acquired the Ghana Card.

Ursula says consultations are currently ongoing to make room for that category of citizens to get their cards registered.

Sam George: Ningo-Prampram MP Insists Voter ID Will Be Used For SIM Card Re-Registration Exercise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George had revealed that the Voter’s ID card would be included as a source of verification in the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to him, the Communications Ministry and the regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), are engaging with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to accept the ID Card as proof of identification.

