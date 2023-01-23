The Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region says Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank has bagged GH¢159 million for bond advisory services since 2017

Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor also added that the payments were for the company’s Transaction Advisory services on government bond issuance since the Akufo-Addo-led government assumed the reins of power

This is coming at a time the finance minister is facing intense calls for him to be sacked over what some say is his mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy

Databank which is partly owned by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is said to have reportedly bagged GH¢159 million since the Akufo-Addo-led government assumed power on January 7, 2017.

The company despite its close ties with the minister has been appointed by the government as one of its Transaction Advisors on government bond issuances.

L-R: Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @etsedafeamekpor @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

According to the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Databank made the said money for its bond advisory services since 2017.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the NDC MP said his calculations were based on a document supplied to Parliament in December 2022.

A breakdown of the figures revealed that the highest amount government paid was GH¢85 million in 2021 with the lowest payment being GH¢11.83million in 2019.

The expose by the NDC MP has generated mixed reactions on social media.

@SteveFr69314074

But my brother, truth be told. You guys from the NDC side had every opportunity to reject Ken ofori attah as the finance minister by you refuse. Now, we're all suffering as the result of that.

@f_addo

And how much is he willing to give out as burden sharing. He can't keep his intact and expect the poor to sacrifice theirs.

@NanaAgyeikwasi

Pls stop this cheap politics. You are too big for this. Do you know how much data bank made during the 2009 to 2016?? Show us wait. This type of politics is gone and dead. Now sat what ndc can do. I remember 2008

@Bra_Kwameadu

Beautiful analytics! Thank you for enlightening us. I have a request. Kindly give us the records from 2009 to 2015. The loans and the fees that the NDC govt also took and how much the book runners made. I pray you respond to me.

@DwomohSammykusi

..add that the loans were approved by Parliament, of which you are a part of. You had every opportunity to question this right from NDC era but naah, it was cool then..

KKD Slams Ofori-Atta’s Databank For Making Money At Expense Of Ghana’s Huge Debts As Transaction Advisor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned MC and media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) slammed Databank, a company affiliated with the current finance minister, for benefitting from Ghana's debt woes.

In an emotional rant on state-owned GTV's breakfast show on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the legendary radio and TV host suggested it was heartbreaking for what was a clear conflict of interest to be accepted as the norm.

