Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako 'Cheddar' a.k.a. Freedom Jacob Caesar recently stepped out in his Rezvani Tank

A video showed Cheddar being helped by a policeman officer to get into his car and navigate onto the main road

After watching the video, many of his admirers on social media are rooting for the businessman to become the country's presidnet

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako 'Cheddar', also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has caught attention with one of his cars.

Freedom Jacob Caesar recently stepped out on the streets of Accra in his customised Rezvani Tank.

In a video sighted on the Instagram blog @vimbuzzgh. Cheddar was seen dressed in a red t-shirt which was tucked into khaki trousers. He matched his t-shirt with a baseball cap.

Cheddar has been spotted riding his Rezvani Tank Photo source: @vimbuzzgh

The businessman moved briskly towards the Rezvani which was parked a few metres away. He opened the door at the driver's side and entered to start the car.

After manoeuvring in the area for a while, Cheddar joined the main road and sped off in style.

All the time he was finding his way onto the main road, some police officers were standing and saluting him after helping him navigate.

Cheddar's Rezvani Tank

Cheddar bought his Rezvani Tank in 2020. At the time, it was reported to have cost around $350,000 (GH¢ 2 million then and now GH¢ 3.5 million).

Just like in the current video, Cheddar was seen riding the Rezvani on the road.

See the latest video below:

Ghanaians react to Cheddar's Rezvani video

The video has triggered reactions online. While some people felt the police officers wanted 'something' from Cheddar, others were rooting for him to become president.

kwaku_despite said:

Aban 33p3 kakra ooh

scorpion_5366 said:

The next future President on the ticket of the great NDC Party ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ozzzybabyy said:

So this guy no go do president of Ghana?

casigina said:

This guy for president

