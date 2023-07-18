Talented Ghanaian Kwame Opoku Acheampong has built a humanoid robot that can walk and talk

The innovation has earned him a scholarship from the king of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II

The video in which Acheampong demonstrates that the robot can have interactions with humans has gained him online praise

Ghanaian Kwame Opoku Acheampong has built a humanoid robot that can walk and talk, earning him a scholarship from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

The young innovator was joined by his parents during his visit to the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, where he demonstrated how the robot works.

GH boy Kwame Acheampong builds a humanoid robot. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

Humanoid robots are professional service robots built to mimic human motion and interaction, per Automate.

Acheampong's robot addresses Asantehene

The robot addressed Otumfuo and his people before thanking the revered king for the opportunity to speak before him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to a video on @SIKAOFFICIAL1 seen by YEN.com.gh, Acheampong has the quest to use his talent to help Ghana but has been unable to do so due to financial limitations.

The young man received a scholarship to study at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) - Mampong Campus, Ashanti Region, to develop his skill.

People have showered the innovator with encomiums after the footage emerged online.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video of Kwame Acheampong

Many called for more support for the young innovator in the comment section.

@ThingsEbi commented:

The sad thing is that the guy was given the scholarship to study at a non-science-related university, Appiah Minka, instead of KNUST.

@Talk_my_mind said:

Useless thing instead of him to take care of him till he dies, this is what he gave him.

@Owuraqu_filip stated:

Great.

@Higuain1330 posted:

King Solomon of our time.

@Papayaro6 commented:

Very great innovation...where I have a problem is the language...A local language would have made it solid...very great...as he moves on, he should try multi-language in it. Kudos to him.

@1Ghanaman said:

The average Ghanaian youth has a talent that has to be explored.

Ghanaian boy builds car

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, had built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves without impediments on the road.

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he had always dreamt of building a vehicle and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh