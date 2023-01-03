Fuel prices at the various pumps across the country have seen a reduction since the beginning of the year 2023

The prices have seen a downward adjustment over the past few weeks with petrol now selling at GH¢12.40 and diesel also going for GH¢15.85

The reduction reflects the downward trend of oil prices on the global market as well as the recent appreciation of the cedi against the dollar

2023 appears to have kicked off on a good note.

Already, several Ghanaians are looking into the year with cautious optimism after enduring an economic crisis in 2022 which saw skyrocketing prices of goods including fuel and services.

Some drivers queue to purchase fuel products at a filling station in the country Image Credit: @nanaesi.annan.50

Fuel Prices At Various Pumps Have Seen A Slump

But just two days into the New Year, fuel prices at various pumps across the country have seen a slump.

The old prices were reduced at the last review which took place ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the country have reduced their prices with Goil, for example, reviewing same accordingly.

Goil Now Sells Petrol At GH¢12.40; Diesel Trades At GH¢14.60 From GH¢15.85

Taking to its Twitter handle, the state-owned marketer and distributor of petroleum products announced that petrol is now selling for GH¢12.40 from GH¢13.40 while diesel trades at GH¢14.60 from GH¢15.85.

The post has been viewed over 430k times with some 700 retweets some of which have been sampled below.

@Kofi_Nkrumaist

Star oil is babe... GOIL is just milking the citizens... until u guys drop ur prices to 10 Cedis or less, we ain't gonna buy ur fuel. have u guys noticed the queues at some fuel stations that sell less than 11 Cedis?

@NQuainoo

Decreases in the prices of crude oil products in the world market is a fragile situation.....let give ourselves up the end of 1st quarter of the year 2023 before we will be able to access the dynamics well.....

@Fiazorli1234

I will NEVER patronize Goil, Star Oli is selling at 10.99 cedi more than two weeks ago, why should I buy petrol for more than 12 cedi? STAR OIL is the real deal.

@RobertApeu

This stealing of citizens must stop. The price of fuel at the international market has fallen and the cedis too has appreciated but you are lackadaisical about drastically reducing prices of fuel at the pump.

Cedi Depreciation: Local Currency Falls Marginally Against Dollar On January 3

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana cedi seems to have started 2023 on a slightly unimpressive note as it fell against the U.S dollar marginally on both the interbank market and at forex bureaus.

According to figures on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the cedi has depreciated by 20 pesewas to the dollar in about 24 hours on the interbank market.

The Bank of Ghana-backed interbank rate for January 3 shows that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢8.5717 and a selling price of GH¢8.5803.

