Popular Afrobeat musician Mr Eazi has disclosed that he spent over GH₵‎500k on security for his much-anticipated concert Detty Rave 4

The event which was slated for December 27, 2022, saw thousands of revellers throng the Untamed Empire venue to party

Many netizens have reacted to the amount he spent as some are left in awe of how expensive security is in Ghana

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian-Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has disclosed that he spent USD 50,000, which is GH₵‎ 500,622.50, per the exchange rate on Google, on security for Detty Rave 4.

He revealed that the organisers of the concert planned on having about 500 security personnel and this came at a huge cost.

The music festival, which took place on the grounds of Untamed Empire along the Spintex road on December 27, 2022, so many revellers show up in their numbers to party.

The show, which was meant to be a music festival for various DJs across the African continent saw many Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes surprise thousands of fans to hit songs.

In a viral video, Mr Eazi hinted that he did not want to give room to the activities of thieves, who are referred to as 'kwashey' boys in Ghana.

He hinted that beefing up security was one of the utmost priorities of the organisers of Detty Rave since they have at heart, the security of thousands of ravers who would be there.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Mr Eazi discloses the huge amount he spent on security for his Detty Rave 4 music festival

@FCTamakloe remarked:

Like you drop 5k dollar for Action Chapel you go get divine protection.

@KhalifaPromo said:

Wow. Security in Ghana, that expensive?

@Udaan_Unnie commented:

Can’t wait for the D day to see the $50k security perform!

@_MENSA_ said:

You go like reprice the tickets ?

@Geniuskojo commented:

Put Free Wifi as well, the networks always jam during concerts. You can’t even make a call.

@OriginalKayApp said:

No loud am

