President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a private oil refinery, Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited, at Tema

The refinery is part of the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Development Strategy for the oil and gas industry in China and Africa

The new refinery is expected to refine five million barrels of oil annually and pump out 100,000 barrels of refined products at full capacity

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $2 billion oil refinery, Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited, at Tema.

The refinery is located on 100 acres of land and falls under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy.

It has the backing of the Chinese government and was conceived from the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Development Strategy for the oil and gas industry in China and Africa.

The new refinery could refine five million barrels of oil annually.

It will produce petrol, aviation kerosene, diesel, asphalt and lubricating base oil.

The project's first phase will pump out 40,000 barrels of refined products per day.

It is expected to ramp up to 100,000 barrels daily when the second phase is completed in 2025.

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, captains of industry and CEOs of regulatory bodies were present at the commissioning.

President Akufo-Addo said the new refinery was a pivotal step towards securing Ghana's collective energy future.

The commissioning of this refinery comes amid the struggles of the state-owned Tema Oil Refinery and plans by the government to lease it to a private company.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged this, saying the government was committed to the full operationalization of TOR.

Plan to lease TOR

The government plans to lease the refinery to Torentco Asset Management Group for $22 million over six years.

YEN.com.gh reported that civil society groups and experts in the downstream petroleum sector have also called on the government to halt the lease of the refinery.

For instance, the Chamber of Oil and Petroleum Consumers said Torentco Asset Management lacks experience running a refinery.

However, some workers at the refinery support the deal and have backed the government's moves. Torentco planned to refine up to 8 million barrels of oil annually and pay $1 million annually to the state as rent under the deal.

