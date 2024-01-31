John Mahama has pledged to cancel the controversial SML contract at the Ghana Revenue Authority

Mahama described the deal as corrupt and said it would not have a place under his government

The shady SML contract is under scrutiny after an investigative report by The Fourth Estate

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has pledged to cancel the controversial revenue assurance contract signed between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) if he wins power.

Mahama said agreements would not stand under his administration.

The former president fears Ghanaians are now numb to corruption after time under the Akufo-Addo administration.

"Corruption does not shock Ghanaians the way it used to shock us,” he said.

Mahama spoke during a meeting with organised labour as part of the "Building Ghana Tour" in the Eastern Region on January 31, 2024.

During the same event, Mahama remarked that Ghanaians have become desensitised to instances of corruption in the country.

Background to the scandal

The Fourth Estate investigation questioned the impact of SML in the downstream petroleum sector despite being awarded a 10-year $100 million contract.

SML admitted it was not performing the advertised services that claimed to tackle under-reporting, diversion and dilution.

The investigation also questioned malfeasance in the procurement process to award SML the contract.

The company has disputed the findings, saying it was given a five-year contract instead.

After an investigative piece put together by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, SML debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it was given a 5-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

President Akufo-Addo has since ordered the suspension of the contract to make way for an independent audit.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

In a separate scandal, YEN.com.gh reported that former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators also tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts. It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the Special Prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

The money was, however, returned as the Special Prosecutor dropped the case and handed it over to EOCO.

