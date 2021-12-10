Harrison Matti is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Eleven15 Restaurant in Accra, Ghana

The creative restaurateur has carved out a niche for himself in the hospitality industry with his food brand

Before Eleven15 Restaurant, he was into bicycle rental, shoemaking, and farming

Harrison Matti is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Eleven15 Restaurant in Accra, Ghana, where he started his food brand after graduating from university.

At the time, Matti could not secure a job despite making rounds of efforts to land himself in the corporate world.

While at it, he decided to venture into the food business, establishing his first restaurant at Lakeside in Accra.

Before his food brand

Before starting Eleven15 Restaurant, Matti had been involved in several trades, including bicycle rental, shoemaking, and farming. He also worked in the fashion, fisheries, and solar industries. ''I've failed in a lot,'' says Matti.

Even in his failures, Matti learned a lot, and it was the experiences he gathered from his mother's eatery (chop bar) that inspired him to establish a food brand.

''I was the youngest boy, so I was usually the person around, helping and assisting with cooking. So, I picked up a few of the tricks from her.

''Then when I went to the university, I cooked a lot, so I figured out that I had picked up a lot of the traits from my mom so I could be a good cook. I tried monetising that on campus, but it didn't work,'' he told the Joy Business Van.

Starting Eleven15 Restaurant

After university, he sought to achieve employment in the corporate world, but his strides failed to yield positive results.

A determined Matti would start his food brand in 2019 with his first branch of Eleven15 Restaurant at Lakeside, a suburb of Accra. He subsequently opened another branch at Adjiringanor in Accra.

Matti is driven by a quest to open a chain of restaurants across Ghana and perhaps outside the country.

