A young entrepreneur has recently taken to social media to narrate his journey to becoming successful

The associate professor recounted that he moved to Cyprus with £230 (Ghc2,177) in hand and a few clothes

For long he survived on bread and mayonnaise until he was able to come up with two thriving businesses

A grateful man has shared his journey to becoming a professor and a thriving business owner in Cyprus.

In his post on LinkedIn, Ifeanyi Obi recounted that he moved abroad with just £230 (Ghc2,177) along with few shirts and pants.

Ifeanyi posing for the camera

He had to depend on only bread and mayonnaise for survival when he got there.

" I came with only 3 pants, 4 shirts and 3 pairs of shoes and for the next 2.5 years, I ate only bread and mayonnaise as my main meal whilst trying to survive. Squatted with friends for few months just to save money I didn't have."

Eventually, Ifeanyi was able to build a life for himself and became an Associate Professor as well as a successful business owner.

"14 years later, I have become an Associate Professor, owner of two very successful businesses in Cyprus (Harcom Holdings - First fully owned African company and AH Danismalik Ticareti) and I have gone on to enjoy God's Grace and Mercy"

He also revealed that he is the first African to become a member of Chamber of Commerce and a holder of very rare import and export license.

