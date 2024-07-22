Abdul-Rahman Amoadu has been appointed the Managing Director of the Newmont Corporation in Africa

Abdul-Rahman Amoadu has become the first Ghanaian Managing Director of the Newmont Corporation in Africa.

Amoadu will take up his new position on August 1, 2024, replacing David Thorton.

Abdul-Rahman Amoadu was the Managing Director of Newmont's Yanacocha mine in Peru before this appointment.

In a statement, Newmont said this marked a significant milestone in its history on the continent.

The appointment of Rahman comes as Newmont is actively progressing with its Ahafo North project, which will be its third mine in Ghana.

Before this appointment, Rahman was the Managing Director of Newmont’s Yanacocha mine in Peru, previously serving as the South America Regional Chief Finance Officer and Africa Regional Chief Finance Officer.

Before joining Newmont, Rahman had a long and successful career at Maersk, working across Africa and Europe in senior management roles.

The company has two operating mines, the Akyem and Ahafo South mines) and a project in Ahafo North project.

It also has some joint venture exploration projects in other parts of Africa.

Newmont has been operating in Africa for nearly two decades, beginning commercial production in 2006.

Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd (Ahafo South Mine) was honoured as Ghana's best at this year's Ghana Club 100 awards in 2023.

The company beat stiff competition from 99 other establishments to win the prestigious honour.

Scancom Plc Ghana, the operator of MTN Ghana and Amanex Company Limited, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

