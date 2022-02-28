A skillful female barber has caught attention on social media after a video of her working popped up

The video which has been circulating on social media shows the lady barber looking beautiful while on duty

After the video surfaced, many social media users have been impressed with the skills of the pretty lady

Barbering as a profession is known to be a field dominated by men. But in recent times, the profession has seen an influx of women joining to give customers fine trims.

One of such female barbers has caught attention on social media after a video of her shaving the hair of a male customer popped up on social media.

In the video sighted on Instagram page @therealone_kay, the pretty lady is seen dressed in a crop top over a pair of black skin tights. The skin tights revealed the barber to be a very voluptuous woman.

The voluptuous female barber has excited social media with fans Photo source: @therealone_kay

Source: Instagram

Sitting down on the customer's chair was a man who wore a wedding ring suggesting that he was married.

The well-endowed barber went about the shaving of her customer in a manner that indicated that she was well-versed in the act.

Watch below for the video as shared on social media:

YEN.com.gh does not know the identity of the lady or where her barbering saloon is located but her video has been circulating online. Many are impressed by the skillful way in which she went about her duty.

Source: YEN.com.gh