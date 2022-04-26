Jameson Irish Whiskey was named the International Spirit of the Year at the Ghana Beverage Awards 2021 at the 6th edition of the event which took place at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel on April 8, 2022. The award scheme saw a host of brands gather to honour excellence.

James Irish Whiskey has been named International Whiskey of the year at the Ghana Beverage Awards Photo source: Supplied

Jameson Ghana’s Irish Whiskey won over finalists in the category of International Spirit of the Year including Johnny Walker, Chivas Regal, and Absolut Vodka.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is produced by the Irish Distillers, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard. It is a triple-distilled blended Irish Whiskey that is versatile and smooth and boasts of a perfectly balanced flavour profile with spicy, nutty and sweet notes. These attributes make it a standout spirit, worthy of its acknowledgement at the Ghana Beverage Awards.

Speaking on the win, Jameson Ghana’s Brand Manager Miss Jeannette Quashie said:

“Jameson is proud of this milestone and appreciates the recognition accorded to it by the Ghana Beverage Awards as the International Spirit of the Year 2021. We have won this award for four conservative times. Jameson thanks all consumers and the public of their continued support. We will continue to serve Ghanaians with memorable moments and a great-tasting smooth whiskey. So ‘Join in’ and enjoy Jameson with friends and family responsibly Wherever you are!”

Organizers of the Ghana Beverage Awards acknowledged the progress recorded over six years of the event ceremony with Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Edward Boateng saying:

“It truly feels like yesterday when the first edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards was held in 2016. Being in the sixth year, we believe as organizers that Ghana Beverage Awards has indeed come a long way.

Jameson is available in all leading stores like Shoprite, Melcom, Saycheers and in your favourite bar or restaurant. You can also order Jameson online at Jumia Party or Mall.

