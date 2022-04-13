A social media user identified on Twitter as SMiTHiE has shown off the luxurious furnishing in his current abode

The young man uploaded four photos flexing the stunning interior in his bedroom and living room

Many netizens were impressed by the adorable features and headed to the comment section to express admiration

After making it in life, a young man identified as Alhaji Beardless Smallie has shown off his success with photos showing the luxury interior of his current abode.

Smallie uploaded several photos posing on his comfy bed in his expensive bedroom and large living room.

According to the young man, he has elevated from poverty and is now doing better in life.

Photos of social media user Alhaji Beardless Smallie. Source: Alhaji Beardless Smallie

Source: Twitter

Celebrating the big win

''Alhamdullillah, I left the trenches,'' he captioned the images.

Alhaji Beardless Smallie uploaded four different frames, which have garnered the interest of social media users.

As of the time of writing this report, his post had gathered over 3,000 retweets, more than 102 quote tweets, and over 27,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Social media comments

@DanielRegha observed:

''Smithie, you look great in your uploaded pics. I love the first frame, but the dyed hair doesn't suit you.

''Glad to see you are putting on weight. By the way, mix some tomato paste with honey and apply to the face or apply aloe vera gel and rinse afterward to help clear your dark spots.''

Singer @IAmENISA commented:

''Congrats, Smithie. So happy for you! Now the only thing left is to finally grow your beard and your set!''

Source: YEN.com.gh