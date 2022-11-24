Dr Harrison Adjimah is an entrepreneur, lecturer, and founder of the Ghana-based wine-producing company, Volta Winery

He ventured into the industry when he arrived in Ghana after he completed his studies in Scotland in the UK and Germany

The Ghanaian educator and business owner opened up about establishing his business and starting with indigenous products

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Dr Harrison Adjimah, is maximising the abundant cocoa in Ghana to produce sweet wine from the crop instead of using grapes.

The founder of Volta Winery, who doubles as a lecturer at the Ho Technical University, started producing wine when he returned to Ghana a decade ago.

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, he recounted that he travelled to study in Scotland, UK, and Germany for six years.

How it all started for Dr Harrison Adjimah

''Wine-making was a hobby I picked up in Scotland. Over there, they make wines that are called country wines, which means wines that are made from fruits that are not grapes.

''So, when I came, I applied the same idea and through the sciences, we got to know that cocoa is one of the fruits that we have in Ghana that can make magnificent wine as well,'' he recounted.

Dr Adjimah said he was inspired to venture into the wine-making industry by criticisms targeting their style of teaching in the classroom.

''We were being criticised for the way we teach economics entrepreneurship. So we wanted to demonstrate to our students that it is possible to make premium products from the local things around us,'' he said.

Dr Harrison Adjimah uses other local products to make wine

Apart from the use of cocoa, Dr Adjimah uses cashew and coffee beans to make refined red and white wines and juice. He expressed that the challenges of running the business include the expensive products for packaging.

''In case you're producing on a small scale; the name of the game in manufacturing and for packaging, in particular, is the volumes.

''So if you're ordering bottles, labels, and corks in volumes, you'll get them at a lower price, but if you're importing them in small quantities, it ends up being so expensive for you.''

Dr Adjimah urged investors to approach him to help produce wine with cocoa on a larger scale to reach more countries beyond Ghana.

