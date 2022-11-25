A Ghanaian couple, Kwame and Alberta, have shared their story of how they bought a property in the Eastern Region of Ghana and transformed it into a health retreat

The island is owned by a man, his wife and his wife's twin sister, who granted an interview with a YouTuber to explain how they came up with the idea to build a health retreat

Many netizens were impressed by their innovation and expressed the desire to visit the resort one day

Three relatives have put their minds together to transform an island into a health retreat site. In an interview with Jasmine Ama, the family explained that their love for nature inspired the idea behind the health retreat.

Ghanaian family transforms an island into a health farm. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama

They spoke about how they acquired the vast land by saying they bought it from a desperate local chief in 1998 for about $1845. The man explained that they started conceiving the idea for a retreat in 2014 when students abroad came to Ghana to engage in fun activities.

Thus, they decided to create tourism for them, allowing them to explore the island and experience nature at its best. They added that the island is a healing ground for relaxing and winding down.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by what the family had accomplished and took the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Brooklyn-born 83 commented:

Hi Jasmine, This is so refreshing. I worry that people want to flock to or return to Ghana to recreate a western lifestyle, ergo huge houses, nice cars and other modern conveniences, without considering the environmental and social impact on pre-existing communities. This retreat is wonderful.

hahaha70263 remarked:

A wonderful vid and interview. Ghana should promote more eco-tourism. I love the twins' natural hair and pretty smiles.

kaydenpat added:

Great interview. Ghana truly is paradise. I hope it stays that way and that Ghanaians continue to protect their environment.

