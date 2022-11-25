A Ghanaian YouTuber has astounded netizens by sharing the story of how he bought and paid for his first house within a year

He made a video on social media and explained how others could also be able to achieve the same feat, irrespective of how ridiculous the real estate market looked

Several netizens were impressed by what the YouTuber had accomplished and took to the comments to share some words of motivation

Popular YouTube handle, Africa Building Hub, shared his journey of buying and paying in total for a house in Ghana within a year without borrowing money. He said that his advice applied to people from different income brackets.

GH man bought and paid for an uncompleted house within one year. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

He explained in the video that he purchased land and the uncompleted building for about GH₵200,000. He added that he preferred an uncompleted structure because he did not have the money to build from scratch and did not want to go in for a mortgage since it would take him years to pay it off.

The YouTuber said he had an arrangement with his friend who sold him the property that he would pay it off in instalments. Luckily for him, he was still living in his parents' house then, so he could save money that would have been used for rent to pay off his house.

In addition, he had to sell his car and add the money to the funds he got from his many side businesses to pay for the house. Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Marissa Clayton said:

I really appreciate your honesty and realistic approach to this journey. By sharing your journey, I feel reassured that I am on the right path and there is hope for me.

Makie2030 added:

Thanks for sharing. I am proud of you. You are a real man. Real men make things happen for themselves and their families.

Monte Kutin remarked:

Staying in your father's house like Jesus is so underrated . Rent in these parts is so expensive!

