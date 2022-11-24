Mr Olaide Agboola wowed several netizens when he shared the inspiring story of how he relocated from the UK to build affordable homes in Africa

Mr Agboola's real estate lifestyle and investment company, Purple, built one of the biggest malls in Nigeria

Several netizens were impressed by his achievement and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

Real estate tycoon, Mr Olaida Agboola, shared in an interview with Tayo Aina on YouTube that he made enough money working in the investment banking sector to establish his own business, which is a real estate investment company.

UK man moves to Africa to build affordable homes. Photo credit: Tayo Aina

Mr Agboola revealed that his company is developing a residential development that is a mixed-use of living space and a commercial centre, meaning that people will have access to all social amenities within a few metres of where they stay.

Watch the full interview below.

Several netizens were impressed by what the man had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Omo Akin said:

Man...there is no limit to what Nigeria can achieve with the right leadership. As someone that lives in the US and doing very well for myself, I hope Nigerians get it right next year by voting wisely. A lot of us here want to come home and invest!! Good job Tayo!!

Mr Oblivious added:

That guy has so many degrees and so much respect for someone who worked so hard for their education and is applying it to such an active extent. Congrats to this great man, the life he is living, and the things he is doing for his community, the community in which he was raised. Cheers

African Day remarked:

A great visionary youth. Nigerian youths are very resilient; imagine what they could achieve under hardship and bad governance

