A Ghana-based Japanese entrepreneur, who calls himself Kwabena Kento, is gearing up to open a Japanese fried chicken restaurant in Ghana.

Photo of Kwabena Kento. Credit: keabenakento.

Source: UGC

Raising chicks for the planned project

The businessman showcased the Yoofin Poultry Farm, where he is rearing chicks for the planned eatery.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok account (keabenakento), Kwabena Kento discloses that he will share updates on how the chicks are growing and preparing for the restaurant.

The poultry farm, which is located in a rural area in Ghana, has a poly tank with water for the owner (s) and chicks. Kwabena Kento showed his impressive ability to speak Twi in the footage, which did not miss the ears of viewers.

Netizens reacted with some lauding the move to establish a business in the country. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

See how people praised Kwabena Kento

Abednego_Yhaw_ Asiamah said:

Keep it up.

Kwabena Kento replied.

Thank you! Medaseee!

Richmond commented:

Post more fun videos.

Kwabena Kento · Creator posted:

Thank you.

Richmond posted:

Post more fun videos.

JustFun said:

Waiting for JFC, I'm tired of KFC.

Kwabena Kento posted:

Haha please look forward to it!

Josh Gator commented:

I wish you great success in your business.

User299281022452 said:

Please, I want to work there.

Mr.Kelvin said:

Eeis, you call yourself kwabenacan I call myself ushusha.

Eunice posted:

Good work. Keep it up.

Iamgabugee posted:

Good job Kwabena Kento.

Kwabena Kento · Creator

Akwaba! Thank you replied.

Abena Beauty official commented:

Glad you're doing great work But where did you get the KWABENA from?

Kwabena Kento · Creator replied:

From my Ghanaian friend! I was born on Tuesday.

SpiceeBwoy posted:

More of this than the Galamsey. We appreciate this.

Debstam shared:

Kwabena I’m surprised but you are so cute . Keep working hard .

