A talented Ph.D. student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana is developing a unique refrigerator to help keep vegetables fresh

It is expected that the traditional system will keep the vegetables from rotting too early until the farmers are ready to transport their produce to the market

A video shows one lady detailing the materials used in building the refrigerator and how it works, which has netizens impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A creative doctoral student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana is developing a unique refrigerator to help farmers keep their vegetables fresh.

The cooling system is said to be one of the best traditional methods of keeping farm produce from rotting until farmers transport it to the market.

The refrigerator, which involves less capital investment but is very productive, will help prevent or reduce postharvest losses to keep the farmers in business, making the sector attractive.

Lady details the materials used in building the refrigerator and how it works. Photo credit: The Ghanaian Farmer.

Source: UGC

Materials used in building the refrigerator and how it works

In a YouTube video uploaded on The Ghanaian Farmer, the host, Enyonam Manye detailed the materials used in building the refrigerator and how it works.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''First of all, we have these bricks for building your house, then we have the wood and a fabric carpet for covering the wood. We have the outer bricks and inner bricks. Then we have these gallons for storing water. And then you have to get these pipe hoses.

''The essence of the gallons and the pipe hoses is to wet sand collected from the sea which holds water to cool the vegetables,'' she said.

The traditional refrigerator has been built with the capacity to cool the vegetable for three days to prevent spoilage before collection by the farmer to the market.

According to Enyonam, the project is still under construction. But, netizens are impressed with the idea.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the clip

Oxglow Inc.

Good job. Love the channel.

Dery Sylvester said:

Great mind.

Para Metro commented:

If it takes a PhD for someone to do that shit then I am a doctor with my first degree!

Talented Ghanaian Students Build Tricycles From Scratch

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that students at the Dabokpa Technical and Vocational Institute in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana have built tricycles, popularly known as 'Aboboyaa'.

In a Facebook post, Ibrahim Mustapha shared that the innovative students are producing their version of the "Yellow Yellow" tricycle.

''Let's hail Dabokpa Technical and Vocational Institute in Tamale for the innovation in Producing their version of the "Yellow Yellow" Tricycle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh