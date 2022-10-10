Students at the Dabokpa Technical and Vocational Institute in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana have built tricycles

Ibrahim Mustapha, a social media user, shared several pictures of the students building the vehicles

After the images emerged on social media, netizens were impressed as many took to the comment section to urge support for them

Students at the Dabokpa Technical and Vocational Institute in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana have built tricycles, popularly known as 'Aboboyaa'.

In a Facebook post, Ibrahim Mustapha shared that the innovative students are producing their own version of the "Yellow Yellow" tricycle.

''Let's hail Dabokpa Technical and Vocational Institute in Tamale for the innovation in Producing their own version of the "Yellow Yellow" Tricycle.

People react to photos as Ghanaian students build tricycles. Credit

Source: Facebook

Social media user celebrates students

''Let's all come together and see how we can help market and support them to do more. I am proud of them. Let's help them,'' he shared with photos.

After the images surfaced on social media, netizens were impressed as many took to the comment section to urge support for them.

Read the comments below and see the photos here.

Netizens react on social media

Nuhu Halima Gambo posted:

This is beautiful, I pray they get the needed support to do more.

Abdul Razak Haruna said:

Waooooo. Fantastic.

Sophia Queen posted:

Wow! that's an amazing job.

James Laambout Yinsob commented:

Absolutely amazing. Wow, we have so much potential as a nation.

Awal Abdul Aziz said:

Wow, absolutely incredible from them.

Faeruza Yaro said:

Very impressive!

Zakaria Adam posted:

Awesomely amazing!

Chairman Mashud Abiola said:

Wow. This is absolutely innovative.

Abukari Shaibu Niendow posted:

Wow, congratulations to the students and the entire management.

Issah Abdullai Gombilla said:

This is great. Congratulations to the team. Let's keep building!

Salim Abdul Moomen commented:

Wow! This is so amazing. This is a great opportunity for the students, and may they get the necessary training opportunities in the coming years. Congratulations. DABOTECH

Fila Gaat posted:

This is great at least the government should cut down the president's staffers Nd Chanel that money for them to produce plenty of this. It helps the youth and the entire citizens.

Gideon Kofi Yeko Young posted:

I think they should consider machinery for lapses in the farming industry.

Hopeson Danso commented:

That's good. To me. They should consider farm equipment.

Ghanaian Prodigy Builds Excavator

YEN.com.gh reported that Solomon, a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, has built an excavator with local materials.

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, the creative young boy demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

The prodigy left people around him stunned as he confirmed that he made the excavator himself. The footage of the talented boy has equally left many social media users impressed as many urged support for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh