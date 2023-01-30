A Ghanaian female artisan has built a triple-compartment waste bin using 95 percent recycled plastic lumber and five percent plywood

Emmanuella Appiah took to LinkedIn to share stunning images of her latest showpiece with her followers

While some lauded her talent, others said they wanted the same thing and asked for the price in the comment section

Emmanuella Appiah, a talented Ghanaian female artisan, has built a triple-compartment waste bin using 95 percent recycled plastic lumber and 5 percent plywood.

The entrepreneur took to social media to share pictures of her latest impressive showpiece.

Ghanaian artisan Emmanuella Appiah. Photo credit: Emmanuella Appiah (LinkedIn).

How Emmanuella Appiah captioned the pictures

Sharing the images on her LinkedIn account, the creative captioned the pictures as:

''Finally completed and delivered the triple-compartment waste bin made of 95 percent recycled plastic lumber and 5 percent plywood,'' she said.

The images left netizens impressed as many took to the comment section to express admiration for her work. Some asked for the price of the waste bin.

See the photos here and read some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled below:

Sebastian Appram posted:

I need one; how can I get it?

Emmanuella B replied:

Dm me, please.

Desmond Bonsu Boateng reacted:

Keep on revolutionalising and keep on changing minds.

Emmanuella Appiah replied:

Thank you, I will.

Shelynna Adjana commented:

This is awesome. Keep it up.

Tokunbo Ige said:

Great job. They may need wheels though.

Ofosu Emmanuel commented:

Does it have a lid/cover? Otherwise, I think it may serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the rainy season. The polythene in the waste bin, not the waste bin itself would be the contributor.

