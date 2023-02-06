A man called Reverend Johnnie Oquaye shared in an interview with YouTuber Wode Maya how he built a tuition-free school for freelancers in Ghana

He explained that he set up the school to give the youth opportunities to become creatives and solve the unemployment issues that the country faces

Many netizens were impressed by what the man had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A man called Reverend Johnnie Oquaye shared with YouTuber Wode Maya how he built a free school for creatives in Ghana called TAF College. Reverend Oquaye explained that he set up the tuition-free school to empower young people with skills which can be put to good use in solving the country's high unemployment rate.

Ghanaian man who built tuition-free school for creatives. Photo credit: Wode Maya

He explained that students could walk into the school and use its ultramodern facilities for free for one year. Reverend Oquaye also stated that the school provides more than just free tuition. He said:

By the time you are done with the course, we will register a company for you so you can go out there and start setting up your own business

Reverend Johnnie Oquaye emphasised that the freelancers' college was open to not just Ghanaians, but other nationalities from Africa as well. He stressed that all other nationalities interested in attending the tuition-free school needed to do was to book a flight to Ghana and find a place to stay.

Watch the full video below.

Netizens react to the video of the tuition-free school for creatives

Several netizens were impressed by what the man had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@blesseddestiny7460 commented:

Great philanthropist and he deserves an ambassadorial award. No matter how hard & bad the world could be, there still exists good people like this noble man

@chroniclesofanafricandiasporans said:

This is awesome. We can all play our part to develop Africa. No matter how big or small our contribution is ✌️

@FamilyByNature remarked:

This is beyond amazing! This a classic example of how brothers and sisters in the diaspora can impact the motherland!

Michael Blackson builds ultra-modern school facility in Agona Nsaba; says it is for free

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how American comedian Michael Blackson built a state-of-the-art educational facility in his hometown of Agona Nsaba. The comedian declared that attendance at his school is free for everyone and that the only thing the students needed to pay was attention. Many people on social media were astounded by Michael Blackson's excellent intentions and efforts, and they questioned why Ghanaian authorities could not follow suit.

