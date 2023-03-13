Ghanaian tech business, FloodGates Limited, has won the Tech4Democracy Venture Day Africa Competition

The venture defeated contests from four other African finalists to clinch the feat during the contest at Cape Town, South Africa, on March 7

According to the founder, the company will represent Africa at the Washington DC, USA, global finals

FloodGates Limited, a Ghanaian technology company with a mission to improve the world through digital solutions, has won the Tech4Democracy Venture Day Africa Competition.

The contest was held in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 7, with FloodGates Limited (Ghana) receiving the award for the Best Democracy-affirming startup in the continent.

FloodGates's winning prizes

The competition's finalist group comprised five firms chosen from over 200 African startups. All finalists will receive coaching from business and technical professionals, free productivity software, up to $150,000 in Microsoft cloud credits, and access to GitHub Enterprise, said Bizcommunity.

In a Twitter post, the founder of FloodGates Limited, Oswald Wedam, said the company participated in the contest online.

''We are super grateful to @NyashaMpani for representing us in Cape Town and receiving the award on our behalf.

''Congrats to all the other finalists and startups building a better Africa. Super proud of the FloodGates Team,'' he posted with photos.

FloodGates to represent Africa in global contest

According to the business owner, the company will represent Africa at the international finals in Washington, DC.

Tech4Democracy is a global initiative by the US Department of State, IE University, and Microsoft aimed at identifying entrepreneurs developing innovative digital technologies that contribute to the advancement of democracy around the world.

See the images below:

Source: YEN.com.gh