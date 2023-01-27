An Upper 6th Form student of the Ghana International School (GIS) has won the National UBA Group essay contest

Genevieve Budu defeated stiff competition from over 400 students across Ghana to emerge as the winner

Impressive photos of the prodigy, who took home the ultimate winning prize of $5,000 (GH¢62,078.10), garnered reactions on social media

A brilliant student of the Ghana International School (GIS), Genevieve Budu, has emerged as the winner of the National UBA Group (United Bank of Africa) Essay Competition.

The Upper 6th Form learner defeated contest from over 400 contestants across Ghana to win the coveted prize.

Genevieve Budu's winning prize

Budu received the ultimate prize of $5,000 (GH¢62,078.10) for winning the essay competition held on the topic “Sports Betting and what the Ministry and Betting Commission should do to regulate activities of under-aged persons participating in sports betting”.

Speaking with the GIS media and communications team, she explained how being an Economics, Chemistry, Biology, and Math student required a lot of research and how these basic skills she’d learned over the years facilitated her winning the competition.

Genevieve Budu plans to further her education with her winning prize

Badu is excited to see what doors the experience and opportunity will open and is encouraging her mates and other students to continue to participate in intellectual competitions such as these.

According to a post sighted on the Facebook account of GIS, she plans on using her winning prize to pay for her university education as it was meant to be a scholarship award.

Badu's school highlighted her achievement in the post with photos from the contest, which gained the reactions of netizens.

See the images below:

Netizens commented on the pictures of Genevieve Budu

Ansaaayim posted:

Excellent Job, Genevieve! Great Stuff!!I would love to read your essay.

Livingwithfinesse said:

Congratulations, Genevieve .

Maxwell Addai said:

Congrats, my good friend Genevieve.

Viviesdance_factory commented:

Yeeeeyyy, Congratulations

Its_owusuaa posted:

Proud of you, Genny.

Akuapapabi64 commented:

Congrats lady.

