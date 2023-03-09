Ghanaian women in politics have achieved their position via immeasurable contributions to the field and other sectors

Like the former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, some have made history with their remarkable achievements

YEN.com.gh has put together seven Ghanaian women who have significantly contributed to the development of Ghana's politics and impacted society

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian women in politics have earned their place with matchless accomplishments in the field and other sectors that earned them praise at home and abroad.

Some of the achievements were aimed at achieving gender equality, developing the nation's democracy and politics, and positively impacting society.

These women used their influence to raise awareness of discrimination, help the vulnerable through their foundations, and create gender parity in various professions, including politics.

Nana Konadu, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and 5 other Ghanaian women who have contributed to Ghana's politics. Photo credit: officialjdmahama/rakufoaddo/JoyNews (Facebook).

Source: Instagram

While at it, some, including Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's former first lady and the Founder and Executive President of the 31st December Women's Movement (31stDWM), made history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

YEN.com.gh looks at seven prominent Ghanaian women who have significantly contributed to the growth and maintenance of Ghana's politics and democracy, made history, and positively impacted people's lives.

1. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is Ghana's former first lady and politician:

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is a doyen in Ghana's politics. She founded the 31st December Women's Movement, a non-governmental organisation that empowered and equipped women.

She worked to get Ghana to become the first country to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991. With the movement, Konadu also significantly impacted the adoption of an "Intestate Succession Law," which governs the heirs of anyone who passes away without leaving a will.

Under her husband and late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, she served as Ghana's first lady from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979, and from December 31, 1981, to January 7, 2001.

In 2016, the National Democratic Party's (NDP) founder made history by running for president of Ghana, becoming the country's first female candidate. She is a mother of four.

2. Rebecca Akufo-Addo is the wife of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo:

Her Excellency Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo is a Ghanaian public figure and the current first lady of Ghana.

She is well known for her advocacy in Ghana in the fight against malaria. Through her nonprofit charity, the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, and the Infanta Malaria, whose patronage she serves, Rebecca fights for better health outcomes for vulnerable communities mostly afflicted by malaria.

In 2019, the foundation, established in 2017, constructed and opened a new Pediatric and Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

She also started the Free to Shine campaign in January 2019 as part of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) initiative to prevent mother-to-child transmission of AIDS.

These initiatives are part of a number that her charity is launching to have an impact on society.

3. Samira Bawumia is a Ghanaian politician and wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia:

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia is the second lady and wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. In 2016, she gained political notoriety when she became one of the primary figures promoting the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) agenda.

She is the founder and CEO of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Programs (SEHP), a nonprofit organisation created to empower the impoverished in Ghana through various social intervention initiatives.

To encourage youngsters to read, she gave library books to Police Basic Schools nationwide in November 2019.

4. Lordina Mahama is the wife of former president John Dramani Mahama:

Her Excellency Lordina Mahama is a former first lady of Ghana who served from 2012 to 2017 under her husband and president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

When her husband ran for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2013 and 2017, winning in 2013 but losing in 2017, Lordina accompanied her husband on the campaign trail.

5. Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the first female presidential running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC):

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made history when she became the first female presidential running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on July 6, 2020, for Ghana's December 2020 general elections.

Before the historic feat, she served as Minister for Education from February 2013 to January 2017 under the presidency of former president John Dramini Mahama. She is a full professor of literature.

Ahead of the 2012 general elections, Jane Opoku Agyemang moderated the debate with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

6. Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw is the National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC):

Dr Bissiw is a member and the National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana. She served as the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and was also a former Member of Parliament for Tano South, Brong Ahafo Region, Ghana.

She started participating in politics in 2008. She progressed from serving on the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008 to holding the positions of Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing (MWRWH) in 2009, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Tano South Member of Parliament from 2012-2017.

In the 2016 parliamentary election, Hanna Bissiw, who ran for the NDC, lost her seat in the Brong Ahafo Region's Tano South Constituency.

7. Kate Gyamfua is New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Women's Organiser:

The Ghanaian politician is the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Women's Organiser. She has held several previous positions, including that of National Deputy Women's Organiser, member of the National Executive Council, member of the National Council of Patrons, voting member of the Eastern Regional Council of Patrons, and Life Patron of the Eastern Region NPP Women's Wing.

She has over three decades of experience in politics and women's advocacy, and she brings her strong leadership skills to her position as the head of the NPP's women's wing.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, and other single Ghanaian mothers who are accomplished career women

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that despite the difficulties of being a single parent, some women seem to have no trouble juggling parenting and employment.

While achieving success in their chosen professions, these devoted women put in the extra effort to raise their children. They have overcome the difficulties of being a single mother and obstacles in their line of employment to accomplish noteworthy milestones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh