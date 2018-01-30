Did you know that Ghana is Africa's largest gold producer? Its economy relies heavily on exporting minerals. The government keeps a record of all the mining companies in Ghana to regulate the mining industry.

There are many mining companies in Ghana because the country has a wide range of minerals. It is Africa’s largest gold producer and a major producer of manganese, diamonds, and bauxite. The country also has large natural gas, silver, salt, and petroleum deposits.

Mining companies in Ghana in 2022

The mining sector in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. Some mines are private, while the government owns others. Check out the list of mining companies in Ghana below.

1. Abosso Goldfields Limited

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Mine location: Damang

Damang Website: www.goldfields.com

Abosso Goldfields Limited is a fully registered firm that owns and operates the Damang Gold Mine. The government owns a 10% stake in the firm. Damang is located in southwestern Ghana, about 300 kilometres west of Accra.

2. Adamus Resources Limited

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Mine location: Teleku Bokazo, Nzema

Teleku Bokazo, Nzema Website: www.amsgh.com

AMS is an international firm stationed in Africa, Europe, and Australia. It has a track record of delivering safe, reliable and productive operations for all clients. It has trained and qualified people who ensure the mining process is conducted well.

3. AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Mine location: Obuasi

Obuasi Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Ltd is located in Obuasi, approximately 60km south of Kumasi. It is an underground operation with a depth of 1,500 metres. The firm is independently owned, and it started operations in 1897. It took a break in the last quarter of 2014 and resumed operations in 2018.

4. AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Mine location: Iduapriem (Tarkwa)

Iduapriem (Tarkwa) Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Iduapriem is a multiple open-pit firm located in western Ghana, near the town of Tarkwa. It covers an area of 137 square kilometres and is bordered to the north by Gold Fields Ghana. To the east is the Ghana Manganese Company Limited. Operations started in August 1992.

5. Asanko Gold Mine

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Mine location: Amansie West

Amansie West Website: www.asanko.com

Asanko is one of the gold mining companies in Ghana. Three partners own the firm. Galiano and Gold Fields have a 45% stake each, while the government holds the remaining 10%. The mine has about 2,600 people, and 99% are Ghanaians.

6. Chirano Gold Mines Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Mine location: Chirano

Chirano Website: www.kinross.com

Chirano Gold Mine is one of the top mining companies in Ghana. It is an underground and open-pit mine in the Western Region of the country. 90% is owned by Kinross Gold Corporation, a Toronto-based firm, while the government owns the remaining 10%.

7. Ghana Bauxite Company Ltd

Mineral type: Bauxite

Bauxite Mine location: Awaso

Bauxite is a sedimentary rock with a high aluminium content. Ghana became a member of the International Bauxite Association in November 1974. Ghana Bauxite Company has been in operation since 1941.

8. Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Ltd

Mineral type: Manganese

Manganese Mine location: Nsuta

Nsuta Website: www.ghamang.com.gh

GMC is a privately owned firm and is the only manganese producer and exporter in Ghana. The government owns a 10% stake in this mine that covers 170 square kilometres. Only about 3% f the area has been exploited to date.

9. Gold Fields Ghana Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Tarkwa

Tarkwa Website: www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Ghana Ltd uses the open-pit method. There are four open pits that employ numerous locals. Gold Fields is an international firm with interests in America, Australia, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

10. Golden Star Ltd Prestea /Bogoso

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Prestea /Bogoso

Prestea /Bogoso Website: www.gsr.com

Prestea /Bogoso is located in southwestern Ghana, about 40 kilometres from the Wassa Gold Mine. In 2018, it was made an underground-focused operation. Before then, it was an open-pit operation. Its reserves are expected to facilitate operations for several more decades.

11. Golden Star Ltd Wassa

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Wassa

Wassa Website: www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd is a wing of Chifeng Gold Group, an international gold mining company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company was incorporated in May 1992 and has been operating in Ghana for about three decades.

12. Kibi Goldfields (KGL)

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Osino

Osino Website: www.kibigoldfields.com

KGL is a fully accredited company that operates in Osino, Ghana. It is involved in mining precious metals in the country and employs numerous Ghanaians.

13. Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Kenyasi, Ahafo

Kenyasi, Ahafo Website: www.newmont.com

Newmont’s Kenyasi, Ahafo mine is situated along the Sefwi Volcanic Belt. It began commercial gold production in 2006. The company runs underground and surface operations.

14. Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Akyem

Akyem Website: www.newmont.com

Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd Akyem is a surface mine located about 111 miles northwest of Accra. The company got a mining lease in 2010 and started commercial production in 2013. Operations are conducted to improve the lives of current and future generations.

15. Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Ayanfuri

Ayanfuri Website: www.perseusmining.com

Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd has been operating a mine in the country since 2012. So far, it has produced over 1.8 million ounces of the precious metal, and operations are set to continue until 2026/2027.

16. Xtra Gold

Mineral type: Gold

Gold Location: Kwabeng

Kwabeng Website: www.xtragold.com

Xtra Gold is an exploration company in the country. It is fully accredited and has secured five mining leases. Currently, the firm is working on expanding its operations in the country.

Limited company name Mineral Location Website Abosso Goldfields Limited Gold Damang www.goldfields.com Adamus Resources Limited Gold Teleku Bokazo, Nzema www.amsgh.com AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Ltd Gold Obuasi www.anglogoldashanti.com AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Ltd Gold Iduapriem (Tarkwa) www.anglogoldashanti.com Asanko Gold Mine Gold Amansie West www.asanko.com Chirano Gold Mines Ltd Gold Chirano www.kinrossgold.com Ghana Bauxite Company Ltd Bauxite Awaso Ghana Manganese Company Ltd Manganese Nsuta www.ghamang.com.gh Gold Fields Ghana Ltd Gold Tarkwa www.goldfields.com Golden Star Ltd Gold Prestea /Bogoso www.gsr.com Golden Star Ltd Gold Wassa www.gsr.com Kibi Goldfields Gold Osino www.kibigoldfields.com Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd Gold Kenyasi www.newmont.com Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd Gold Akyem www.newmont.com Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd Gold Ayanfuri www.perseusmining.com Xtra Gold Gold Kwabeng www.xtragold.com

Which is the biggest mining company?

The largest mining firm is Glencore PLC (GLNCY), with a gross revenue of $178.6 billion and a net income of $3.2 billion. The firm is based in Switzerland, and it deals with mineral, metal, energy, and agricultural commodities.

How many mining companies are there in Ghana?

The country has 16 fully accredited mining firms in the country, as listed above.

What are some of the companies that mine gold in Ghana?

The list of gold mining companies in Ghana includes Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd, Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd, Chirano Gold Mines Ltd, Abosso Goldfields Limited, and Asanko Gold Mine.

There are many mining companies in Ghana and most deal in gold. Some are privately owned, while others are run by the government.

