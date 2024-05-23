Work on the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) is about 50% complete

This was revealed during a working visit by the Ashanti Regional Minister and a team from GSA, GPHA

The visitors expressed satisfaction with the progress of work so far

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has visited the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) to inspect the progress of the ongoing construction. This project, owned by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), with the support of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the Ministry of Transport, is currently funded by the government of Ghana.

During the visit, the Project Consultant, Dr John York, said that Phase 1 of the project, which includes civil works, earthworks, road networks, drainage systems, container freight terminals, container handling facilities, bonded warehouses, and Admin and Operations blocks buildings, is about 50 percent complete. The remaining 50 percent will comprise the superstructure and the terminal bay.

Ashanti Regional Minister Inspects Progress of Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (Photos)

Source: Instagram

The Minister was taken on a detailed tour of the site using the project's impressively crafted road network system to witness the locations for the customs-bonded warehouses, Container Freight Station (CFS), truck park, fire and police stations, commercial area, admin block, and associated infrastructure.

On the tour, he was accompanied by the GSA Board Chair, Ms Stella Wilson, the GSA Board Member, Dr Kwabena Asamoah Adam, the GSA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, the Project Director, Dr Aron Adade, the Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Transport, Tsumasi Ankrah Selby, and some officials of security agencies and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

During his remarks, GSA CEO Kwesi Baffour Sarpong noted that the journey has been marked by milestones and challenges, but the government’s commitment to realizing the BILT vision remains resolute.

“BILT is a key component of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Program, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity. Hence, this project is significant for economic growth, reduces port congestion and overall transportation costs, and drives regional trade facilitation for Ghana and its neighbouring Sahelian countries,” he said.

He added that it will further establish Ghana’s leadership role, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The project's proximity to the recently completed Kumasi International Airport and Ghana's sea port will further establish Ghana's premier multimodal transportation hub in West Africa and beyond.

After the tour, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, expressed satisfaction with the progress and the quality of work. He emphasized that despite the country's financial challenges, the government is committed to allocating the necessary funds to accelerate the project's progress and meet all deadlines.

"Where BILT is located, we have the Ghana Free Zones Authority also having land here, as well as the Ashanti Industrial Park, but these things will not function properly without the logistics terminal. I am pleased with the work done," he said.

Customized Civil works, drains, culverts, and bridges are the critical major works for this type of road construction. Once these are completed, the remaining work is simpler, exactly what has been done here. The most difficult work has been completed, and we hope the remaining tasks will be finished in due time." The Board Chair of GSA, Stella Wilson, was grateful that the minister visited the site and assured him of the full commitment of the GSA to ensure that the project enhances the economic status of the country's middle belt and northern sectors.

Source: YEN.com.gh