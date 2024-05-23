Bawumia Inaugurates Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Upper West Region

Vice President Dr Bawumia has inaugurated a medical waste treatment plant in the Upper West Region

The facility, which was built in collaboration with the Jospong Group of Companies, will treat over 500 kg of waste daily

It is expected to create 300 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs in the area

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated a state-of-the-art medical waste treatment facility in Kperisi, near Wa.

The Vice President, also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the facility represents a significant improvement in the region's waste management.

Dr Bawumia praised the government's collaboration with the Jospong Group of Companies, led by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, for revolutionising waste management in Ghana.

The facility employs advanced mechanical and biological treatment processes and features a digital platform for efficient waste pickup requests.

It combines recycling and composting, a medical waste plant, a wastewater treatment plant, a research and tourism hub, and a waste recovery centre.

It is expected to create about 300 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs within the community and foster development in the Upper West Region.

The plant, part of a larger initiative that includes 10 Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOPs) and seven Medical Waste Plants, will serve as a research and training centre, generating significant employment opportunities and supporting academic institutions.

