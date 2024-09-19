Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) has denied rumours online claiming that the bank has been sold

The finance ministry also released a statement assuring its clients that no such sale of CBG was taking place

The finance ministry, in a statement, also said CBG remains critical in the government’s strategy of supporting businesses

CBG released a statement saying that there was no change in ownership, with the government of Ghana remaining the sole shareholder.

Consolidated Bank Ghana is wholly owned by the Ghanaian government.

In a statement, the bank described the rumours as inaccurate, appealed to the public to ignore the misinformation and advised that they only rely on official channels for communication to relay any information on the bank's activities.

It further assured its customers that their cash deposits and the bank's operational integrity are secure.

"The institution continues to provide exceptional service and innovative products, reinforcing its position as the preferred bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)."

The finance ministry also said CBG remains critical to the government’s plan to support the growth of local businesses.

When was Consolidated Bank formed?

Consolidated Bank Ghana was founded in 2018 under the Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

It has its head office in Accra and other branches scattered all over the country. The bank is wholly owned by the government and capitalised by the Ministry of Finance.

Ghana's domestic debt exchange

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange programme on December 5, 2022, after defaulting on its debt, which included $55 billion in public debt.

The Bank of Ghana notably lost GH¢55.12 billion due to haircuts that its investments suffered under the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Other Ghanaians complained about losses from the haircuts they were given.

Under the domestic debt exchange, local bonds were exchanged for new ones maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2037.

Their annual coupon was set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024, and 10% from 2025 until maturity.

After unions threatened a general strike, local pension funds were exempted from the domestic debt exchange.

