A video of Appiah Stadium at the funeral of Adwenpahene has surfaced on social media, igniting various reactions

The popular political commentator, who is often lively in his videos, looked sober as he reflected on the passing of his beloved friend and fellow NDC supporter

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some commiserated with the bereaved family while others commended Appiah on his composure

Popular Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, was not his usual self at the funeral of his deceased friend, Evans Amankwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene.

Adwenpahene passed away on April 4, 2025, and was buried on Thursday, April 17, 2025. In a video, Appiah Stadium was spotted grieving at the burial grounds in Germany.

The demise of his beloved friend and fellow NDC supporter had humbled Appiah Stadium. The NDC fanatic, who is often lively and jovial in videos, was spotted standing quietly at the burial grounds reflecting on the demise of his beloved brother and friend.

Adwenpahene laid to rest

Adwenpahene's passing has broken the hearts of many friends and loved ones. Many could not believe the news until his relatives confirmed it.

Sad scenes from his burial held in Stuttgart, Germany, flooded the internet on April 17, 2025. His wife could not hold back her tears, and she read her tribute to him.

Appiah Stadium, who has been a long-time friend of Appiah Stadium, also flew to Germany to show love and support to the deceased.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium at Adwenpahene's burial:

Appiah Stadium flies to Germany

The Ghanaian political commentator shared a video of himself at the Kotoka International Airport en route to Germany for Adwenpahene's funeral. In the video, the staunch NDC supporter was spotted at the airport carrying luggage.

Appiah Stadium's friend Kwame Ahenfie, who was with him at the airport, is believed to have made the trip to Germany for the funeral.

Reactions as Appiah's Stadium attends Adwenpahene's funeral

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium at Adwenpahene's funeral expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many commiserated with the family of the deceased, while others commended Appiah Stadium for attending the funeral.

@MR. HAMILTON wrote:

"Appiah Stadium he dey every where oo."

@Venash45 wrote:

"I believe Appiah n Ahenfie went to the funeral on behalf of NDC because that guy like Mahama so much."

@Elijah6990 wrote:

"Is kwame Ahenfie doing bouncer because the way he is standing looks like bouncer."

@Abena wrote:

"So am asking what work does this man do eihh Ghana."

@OCTOBER FAIRY wrote:

"Na appiah stadium nu oy3 ogya nframa anaa?"

@Mytake584 wrote:

"I now believe that he's gone. I still didn't want to believe.😭😭😭RIP."

@Emmanuel TV wrote:

"Am really proud of Appiah Stadium for taking Kwame with him."

Lady excites as she meets Appiah Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was over the moon when she met staunch NDC supporter Appiah Stadium and expressed her love for him.

The lady said she follows Appiah Stadium religiously on social media and gets excited anytime she sees his videos.

Appiah Stadium, who was also visibly pleased by the lady's admiration, asked her what her favourite viral moment about him was, to which she responded by referring to an encounter involving Davido.

