The suspect student who wounded two others after firing the gun said the gun belonged to his father.

The gun used in the April 4 shooting has been described as locally manufactured.

Police want the suspect's father to assist in investigations into the incident. His son reportedly claims he took the gun without permission.

Suzzy Penamang, one of the wounded, has dominated headlines because she is in danger of losing her sight.

In chasing the suspect's father, police have cited the law pertaining to unlawful possession of firearms.

Efforts to arrest the father have so far been unsuccessful, but police confirm they are on the lookout for him. The police have also seized the empty cartridges as evidence.

Police investigations indicate that the locally manufactured gun was loaded with one BB ammunition when it was brought to the school.

Report on suspect student in SDA SHS shooting

The school's headmistress, Grace Kafui Ayi, whom the students are calling for her interdiction, submitted a report to the SDA schools' management in Kumasi regarding the incident.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh, the headmistress detailed the suspect student's movements leading up to the shooting.

Among others, the headmistress's report noted that the suspect student secretly attended classes as a day student, despite his status as a boarder, without the knowledge of school authorities, until the shooting occurred.

Sources close to the SDA Ashanti regional management of schools suggest that the headmistress's report is currently under review.

However, some students who claim to have seen the report have reportedly expressed scepticism, questioning why school authorities failed to inquire about the suspect student's health and the doctor's findings when they saw him at school after his authorised absence.

The report states that the suspect, a second-year student, was granted an exeat on March 18t at 5:30 pm to visit a hospital in Kumasi Krunom.

He was reportedly scheduled to return to school on March 20 but allegedly failed to do so.

SDA SHS shooting suspect makes court appearance

YEN.com.gh reported that the suspect in the shooting incident made his first court appearance on April 16.

The student was arraigned at the Atwima Twedie court in the Ashanti Region and has been remanded for two weeks.

The affected families demanded justice after the incident and called on the public to assist. Some have accused the school of shielding the suspect and neglecting the wounded victims.

