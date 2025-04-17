Ghanaian actor and philanthropist Rahim Banda has opened up about his long hiatus from acting

The actor established that he has been away from the screen because of his involvement in his family's business

In his recent interview, the actor also addressed some rumours about his public profile as a celebrity

24-year-old Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda has confirmed his involvement in his family's food business in a recent interview.

Rahim Banda says he now sells Gari and bread. Photo source: Facebook/RahimBanda

Source: Facebook

His father, Bandex, a renowned movie producer and the first vice chairman of GHAMRO, owns a string of businesses, including Bandex Bread and Bandex Thai Restaurant.

In the latest episode of Top Secret, a show anchored by 3Music TV's Fahim Dumba, Rahim confirmed that he had begun selling bread.

This comes a year after Rahim graduated from the University of Ghana after completing a four-year course in Bachelor of Arts in History and Archaeology.

Rahim added that he would start selling Gari as he believes that the food industry is a very lucrative field, in which his family has made inroads.

"Right now, I'm helping run the family business. I sell bread, and eventually I'll sell Gari, Rahim responded when he was asked what he does."

The interviewer wondered why the actor didn't include acting in his response, keying rumours of Rahim quitting acting into their conversation.

Rahim Banda cut his teeth as one of Ghana's most promising child actors, acting in lead roles in movies like The Beast and Burning Desire.

The actor has been on a long hiatus, which he explains arose from the need to pursue his education at the Ghana National College for his high school education and the University of Ghana for his tertiary education.

Before venturing into business, Rahim Banda explored several philanthropic duties and even became an ambassador for the New Patriotic Party's Free SHS programme.

Ashesi University graduate becomes chips seller

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Beryl Bempong, a graduate of Ashesi University, had now become an inspiration to many people venturing into the plantain chips business.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the Business Administration graduate who was speaking in an interview said she began selling plantain chips way back during her time in senior high school.

Quizzed if her parents were supportive of the idea of their daughter becoming a plantain chips seller, Beryl said they had their doubts initially, however, their perception changed after she proved to them that the business is very lucrative.

