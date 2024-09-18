The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission said the Electricity Company of Ghana's debts have reached unsustainable levels and could collapse

The PURC said the company is currently struggling to even pay workers salaries on time and finance other administrative operations

The PURC said it is time for the government to begin considering some solution to save the company from going down under

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has warned that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) could soon go bankrupt due to severe financial difficulties.

The PURC sounded the alarm in a letter addressed to the Presidency, the Energy and Finance Ministers and other key stakeholders.

The PURC says ECG's debts have reached unsustainable levels and could go bankrupt.

Source: Twitter

Dr Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the PURC, stated that the situation could have devastating effects on the operations of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Bui Power Authority.

Dr Ackah said the ECG already has challenges generating enough revenue to pay staff salaries on time and cover administrative costs.

This is despite the ECG’s efforts to improve revenue mobilisation through digital and metering programmes and significant tariff hikes since September 2022.

He said the various interventions have not solved ECG’s financial instability, which, if not addressed, could see the company go bust.

The PURC has urged critical stakeholders in the power industry to comprehensively examine the underlying cause of ECG’s financial difficulties and find solutions to safeguard both the company and the energy sector.

The Commission also urged the ECG to be transparent about its financial situation and other challenge that impede its financial sustainability.

The Commission further suggested that the government must begin considering privatising ECG to ensure the company's long-term financial sustainability and the stability of the energy sector.

More to come...

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh