The Camon 18Premier comes with a 64MP in-built gimbal main camera - which is the phone’s major highlight, a selfie camera of 32MP wide lens as well a 60X zoom capacity.

It is powered by a 4750 mAH non-removable battery with 33W fast charging for optimum mobile performance.

It also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM internal storage respectively powered by an octa-core processor.

For people who consider great quality display and performance at a cost that is relatively better than others, then Tecno’s Camon 18 series which comes in three variants of -CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON 18P and CAMON 18, is definitely the perfect model to consider.

Tecno’s latest Camon 18 series smartphone comes with major specifications as well as a premium feel but at a lower cost.

Techno brings ultra-steady and clear Gimbal camera phone - Camon 18 series

Source: Original

Looking for a device with a good worth for your money? Then you are looking at the right device. The Camon 18 premier particularly has a high-end feel and look to it than a regular smartphone.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier and Camon 18 can be considered a mid-range budget phone which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM internal storage respectively powered by an octa-core processor.

One can call it a beast of its own, whilst the Camon 18 comes with a 48MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

A full charge takes you throughout the day with all functions working without a boost charge, whilst the Camon 18 comes with 5000 mAH non-removable battery with 18W fast charging, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that effectively powers the phone’s 6.8” Dot-in AMOLED display at a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier has a smooth and elegant appearance.

Tecno has done a perfect job at giving the phone a sleek feel with a scratch-resistant glass rear, plastic frame, and scratch-resistant dragon-trail protective glass in front.

The display of the Camon 18 series works very well and is lag free when playing games or watching videos. It is a good phone with a great display and an admirable pixels resolution. this mid-range “high-end” smartphone is your best bet.

