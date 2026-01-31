Dr Mahamudu Bawumia may lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 elections

Results trickling in from the party's 2026 presidential election put him in a commanding lead

While it is still early to call, Kennedy Agyapong has not garnered the numbers with Dr Bryan Acheampong in tow

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the lead as results from the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries trickle in.

NPP Primaries: Bawumia Takes Commanding Lead Ahead of Ken Agyapong as 1st Results Drop

Source: Instagram

Provisional results from constituencies, including the party's headquarters, indicate that Bawumia is in a strong position to lead the NPP once again.

Below are some of the provisional results

NPP HQ

Kennedy Agyapong - 160 Dr. Bryan Acheampong - 3 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 308 Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum - 3 Kwabena Agyapong - 7

Yagaba/Kubore

Kennedy Agyapong - 0 Dr Bryan Acheampong - 0 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 379 Dr Yaw Adutwum - 0 Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Techiman South Constituency Centre 'B'

Kennedy Agyapong - 54 Bryan Acheampong - 91 Mahamudu Bawumia - 530 Yaw Osei Adutwum - 3 Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0

Source: YEN.com.gh