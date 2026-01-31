Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

NPP Primaries: Bawumia Takes Commanding Lead Ahead of Ken Agyapong as 1st Results Drop
Politics

NPP Primaries: Bawumia Takes Commanding Lead Ahead of Ken Agyapong as 1st Results Drop

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
1 min read
  • Dr Mahamudu Bawumia may lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 elections
  • Results trickling in from the party's 2026 presidential election put him in a commanding lead
  • While it is still early to call, Kennedy Agyapong has not garnered the numbers with Dr Bryan Acheampong in tow

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the lead as results from the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries trickle in.

Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong
NPP Primaries: Bawumia Takes Commanding Lead Ahead of Ken Agyapong as 1st Results Drop
Source: Instagram

Provisional results from constituencies, including the party's headquarters, indicate that Bawumia is in a strong position to lead the NPP once again.

Below are some of the provisional results

NPP HQ

  1. Kennedy Agyapong - 160
  2. Dr. Bryan Acheampong - 3
  3. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 308
  4. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum - 3
  5. Kwabena Agyapong - 7

Yagaba/Kubore

  1. Kennedy Agyapong - 0
  2. Dr Bryan Acheampong - 0
  3. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 379
  4. Dr Yaw Adutwum - 0
  5. Kwabena Agyapong - 0

Techiman South Constituency Centre 'B'

  1. Kennedy Agyapong - 54
  2. Bryan Acheampong - 91
  3. Mahamudu Bawumia - 530
  4. Yaw Osei Adutwum - 3
  5. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0

Source: YEN.com.gh

