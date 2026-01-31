NPP Primaries: Bawumia Takes Commanding Lead Ahead of Ken Agyapong as 1st Results Drop
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia may lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 elections
- Results trickling in from the party's 2026 presidential election put him in a commanding lead
- While it is still early to call, Kennedy Agyapong has not garnered the numbers with Dr Bryan Acheampong in tow
Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the lead as results from the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries trickle in.
Provisional results from constituencies, including the party's headquarters, indicate that Bawumia is in a strong position to lead the NPP once again.
Below are some of the provisional results
NPP HQ
- Kennedy Agyapong - 160
- Dr. Bryan Acheampong - 3
- Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 308
- Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum - 3
- Kwabena Agyapong - 7
Yagaba/Kubore
- Kennedy Agyapong - 0
- Dr Bryan Acheampong - 0
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 379
- Dr Yaw Adutwum - 0
- Kwabena Agyapong - 0
Techiman South Constituency Centre 'B'
- Kennedy Agyapong - 54
- Bryan Acheampong - 91
- Mahamudu Bawumia - 530
- Yaw Osei Adutwum - 3
- Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - 0
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh