Kumasi-based TikToker Ella Mundy has passed away following a serious motor accident on Sunday, March 8, 2026

The late TikToker passed away in an accident with a male acquaintance while returning home from an event in Kumasi

Ella Mundy's tragic demise in the motor accident has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Young, beautiful Ghanaian TikTok personality Yaa Dimple, popularly known as Ella Mundy, has tragically passed away in a severe motor accident.

The news of Ella's tragic demise emerged on social media on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

What happened to late TikToker Ella Mundy?

According to circulating reports and eyewitness accounts, Ella Mundy and a male companion, popularly known as Jayso, crashed while riding their motorcycle on the Santasi Roundabout stretch in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The tragic accident reportedly occurred during the early hours of Sunday, March 8, 2026, when the late TikToker and her male acquaintance were returning from an Artist Night event at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

The two victims were also not wearing any helmets while riding the speeding motorbike at the time of the accident.

Hours before her demise, Ella had shared a video of herself wearing a yellow Ghana Black Stars jersey while standing in front of a filling station.

In the video, she posed for the camera while singing veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Great Ampong's Kae Me song, featuring former TV3 Ghana's Mentor music reality show.

The news of Ella Mundy's demise has evoked sadness among her friends and loved ones on social media.

The TikTok video detailing Ella Mundy's demise is below:

Ella Mundy's last TikTok video hours before her demise is below:

TikToker Abena Bills passes away after illness

Ella Mundy's demise comes days after popular Kumasi-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Abena Vero, aka Abena Bills, has reportedly passed away.

Renowned TikTok personality Abena Payola shared the news of Abena Bills's demise on social media on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The exact circumstances and date of the late Abena's demise remain unknown, with little information being shared on social media.

However, according to some reports, the young TikToker passed away following a battle with health issues.

Before her demise, Abena Bills, a graduate of Ashanti Region-based secondary educational institution Agogo State College, had been inactive on the TikTok platform for several months. Her last post came on November 9, 2025.

In her TikTok post, Abena Payola, who had a close relationship with the deceased, was left heartbroken after hearing the tragic news.

She accompanied a slideshow video of the late Abena Bill's photos with an emotional message, stating:

"It is very difficult for me to type 'RIP' on your video, Abena Vero. My heart is heavy. I am very sad today. I hope time will help erase this shock. 😫😢 Rest in peace. 😭."

The news of the popular TikToker's demise has evoked sadness among her family and loved ones on social media.

The TikTok post announcing the late Abena Bills's demise is below:

Ella Mundy's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kobby Fresh commented:

"Hmm, Ella Mundy I can’t believe this 🙆🏼‍♂️😭."

AG wrote:

"I just watched her accident today o. Eii🥹."

Mummy Chisimdri said:

"So sad. May their souls rest in peace."

Social media personality Madina Broni dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media personality Madina Broni died during the early hours of Friday, February 20, 2026.

The news of the transgender social media star's death was confirmed by Ghanaian content creator Bieess Obinim.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn Madina Broni's passing.

