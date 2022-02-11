MTN Group CEO and President Ralph Mupita has paid a day’s working visit to Ghana to engage some key stakeholders of the business and reiterate MTN’s commitment to help grow the telecommunications industry in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Group CEO and his team of executives paid courtesy calls on the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Revenue Authority and Ministry of Finance to interact and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Ralph Mupita and MTN Ghana in a pose with the Governor Dr. Ernest Addisson, deputies, WECA VP Eben Asante, MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of Mobile Money Eli Hini and and other MTN Executives

Source: Original

During the visit to the Bank of Ghana Mr. Mupita expressed his appreciation to the Central Bank for the support given to the business over the years.

In his remarks the Governor of The Bank Dr. Ernest Addison congratulated MTN for the work done in the mobile financial services sector and indicated the BOG will count on the business to champion innovation and Financial Inclusion. Dr Addison was joined by the 2nd Deputy Governor Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi.

Ralph Mupita and his delegation then called on the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority Rev. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah and his deputies where he commended Ghana for encouraging headline growth last year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

MTN Group CEO Ralph, WECA VP adn other MTN Ghana Officials in a group photograph with Commissioners of GRA

Source: Original

In his engagements with the Ministry for Finance Ralph reiterated MTN Group’s commitment to the Ghana market and the company’s continuous support to the Government of Ghana in achieving its digital agenda.

This is the third visit of the Group CEO to Ghana since he assumed office. The Group CEO is being accompanied by the Vice President for WECA Ebenezer Asante, CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of Mobile Money Ltd Eli Hini, Chief Corporate Services Officer Sam Koranteng and Chief Finance Officer Antoinette Kwofie.

The visit to Ghana is part of Ralph’s commitment to growing MTN’s business in the various markets by consistently engaging local authorities to understand their expectations and to foster cordial working relationship. Ralph’s next stop is Nigeria where he will also engage key stakeholders.

(Sponsored).

Source: YEN.com.gh