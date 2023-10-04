Elon Musk's Starlink internet service is expected to start operating in Ghana in the third quarter of 2023

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis

The commencement of operations in Ghana will be subject to the approval of state regulators

Some Ghanaians are eagerly anticipating the introduction of Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service in Ghana.

Some have already registered for the billionaire's service and paid the $9 deposit, according to YEN.com.gh checks.

Starlink is expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2024. Source: Getty Images

According to the Starlink website, the service is expected to launch in Ghana in the third quarter of 2024.

The commencement of operations in Ghana is subject to the approval of state regulators.

Starlink's technology delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via orbiting satellites.

Starlink’s satellite broadband service is available on all seven continents, including Antarctica.

In Africa, Starlink operates in Mozambique, Nigeria and Rwanda. The company has plans to launch in Egypt, Senegal, Benin, Togo, Kenya, and Tanzania soon.

Surfline Ghana leaves Ghana

Surfline Ghana stopped operating in Ghana early in 2023.

Before its departure, YEN.com.gh reported that Surfline was shut down by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for unpaid taxes reaching GH₵37 million.

This amount consists of unpaid pay-as-you-earn for workers, communication service tax and penalties since 2015.

The GRA said the office was shut down because there was no commitment from the company to pay.

ECG targets broadband service

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) announced intentions to utilise a fibre optic backbone to venture into providing data and broadband services.

It has also planned to position itself to become the regulator for the renewable energy sector in Ghana.

The ECG said these were part of plans to make it a key player in the power sector.

Meta proposes subscription for EU users

Meta is proposing a subscription-based version of Facebook and Instagram for EU users.

A source said on Tuesday that this will be meant for people who do not want to be tracked for ads.

This is in line with attempts to comply with EU regulations designed to check the power of giant US tech firms.

Source: YEN.com.gh