Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair have held an Investment Breakfast meeting

The programme was put together by the Tony Blair Institute of Ghana (TBIG) to attract more investment for Ghana

The meeting also provided potential investors the opportunity to leverage the networking platform and share ideas

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto joined former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at an Investment Breakfast meeting on Thursday, February 3.

The programme was organised by the Tony Blair Institute of Ghana (TBIG) as part of efforts to attract more investments into Ghana's agricultural sector.

Other aims of the meeting

Per a Class FM report, the Investment Breakfast aimed at giving a common platform to potential investors to leverage the networking opportunity and share ideas while exploring various areas of investment in the agricultural sector.

The introduction of the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme, among other initiatives, has improved Ghana's agricultural economy.

A call to leverage opportunities

In his speech at the meeting, Dr Akoto stressed the need for investors to leverage the several opportunities in the country's Agric sector.

