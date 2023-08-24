PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023 Meets TECNO CAMON 20

Source: UGC

In a celebration of art, creativity, and the empowerment of women, TECNO's CAMON 20 MR Doodle Edition has taken center stage as the Official smartphone sponsor of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023, a beauty pageant that celebrates beauty and promotes development through culture and unity.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023 and Tecno

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This collaboration not only showcases the TECNO’s commitment to promoting culture and innovation but also highlights the captivating charm of the CAMON 20 MR Doodle Edition smartphone. TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 is a platform that embraces and celebrates the essence of womanhood, acknowledging the strength, diversity, and elegance of Ghanaian women and this, resonates seamlessly with TECNO's core values of empowering communities and fostering creativity. The partnership between TECNO and TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 not only recognizes the significance of women in society but also establishes a strong connection between technology, art, and culture.

At the heart of this collaboration is the CAMON 20 MR Doodle Edition, a smartphone that stands as a testament to innovation and artistic expression. What sets this smartphone apart is its cutting-edge moon phase color-changing technology, which grants the device a unique ability to refract light from its diamond-like surface. This enchanting effect is particularly prominent in dark environments, where the back cover comes alive with the intricate details of Mr Doodle's graffiti painting.

TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle

Source: UGC

The integration of moon phase color-changing technology into the CAMON 20 MR Doodle is nothing short of revolutionary, as, TECNO is the first smartphone brand to go beyond the conventional notions of smartphone design, transforming the TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition into a canvas that merges technology and artistry. The interplay between light and surface creates an ever-evolving masterpiece that captures the attention and imagination of onlookers, aligning seamlessly with the show's celebration of beauty, Grace, and individuality, making the CAMON 20 MR Doodle a fitting smartphone sponsor for TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023.

Mr Doodle's graffiti artistry, displayed on the back cover of the CAMON 20 MR Doodle's distinctive style, characterized by intricate and playful doodles, resonates with the spirit of Ghana Most Beautiful, where diverse talents and personalities are celebrated, underscoring the message that technology and art can coalesce to create a truly extraordinary experience.

The partnership between TECNO's CAMON 20 MR Doodle and Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 is a harmonious blend of technology, art, empowerment and stands as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us that beauty and innovation are at their best when they come together in harmony.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

Sponsored

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh