The award-winning Ghanaian EMEA HR leader, Afua Yeboah, has joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) HR International team

The equality, economic empowerment, and sustainable development advocate made the milestone public on social media

Yeboah has inspired several netizens who went under her post to congratulate her on the achievement

Hard work pays. A gorgeous Ghanaian woman, Afua Yeboah, has announced a new chapter in her life as she joins the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) HR International team.

The award-winning EMEA HR leader, who is passionate about equality, economic empowerment, and sustainable development, made the new phase of her life public in a LinkedIn post.

''A new chapter and new beginnings. Today, I joined the BBC HR International team looking after West and South Africa.

''I look forward to supporting the many diverse individuals and teams in this region. Making new acquaintances and working with previous bosses. I’ll keep you posted,'' she shared with a photo.

Yeboah has inspired netizens with the news about her new achievement as many headed to the comment section of her post to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ernest Kwabena Azaglo commented:

''Congrats Madam.''

Juliet Effirim-Williams said:

''Congratulations, Afua.''

Emelia Hanson commented:

''Congratulations, madam.''

George Addy-Boye Fiadzigbey said:

''Congratulations, Afua.''

Naya’s Premises said:

''Great news! You are an inspiration to women out there who don’t believe that any good thing can come from them. Thank you said.''

Michael Anti added:

''Congratulations, Afua Yeboah. Keep soaring!''

