Ghanaian entrepreneur, Ben Nortey, has introduced what he says is the nation's first innovative customer service robot called Cello

Cello has interactive capabilities and social skills to serve within the human working environment

Members of the internet community have reacted to the video showing how the social robot works

A young Ghanaian business owner, Ben Nortey, has introduced what he claims is the country's first innovative customer service robot called Cello.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mingo Robotics Centre revealed that the social robot has interactive capabilities and social skills to serve within human working environments.

According to Nortey, Cello can be deployed as a customer service agent to welcome, attend, and speak to clients of businesses.

Photos of Ghanaian entrepreneur Ben Nortey and the social robot Cello. Credit: Ondiro Oganga/Ghana The Center Of The World (Facebook)

Source: UGC

In a video uploaded on YouTube by Ondiro Oganga, Nortey mentioned that Cello can work in supermarkets and work effectively in the hospitality industry.

The clip spotlighting how the stunning social robot works has wowed several internet users.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

Don Slim commented:

''God bless our motherland Ghana and make it great and strong again forward ever backward never.''

Nat Cobby said:

''So proud to see this happening in Ghana.''

Shiloh Nyansah commented:

''This is a great achievement but, honestly, we need to create something that'll benefit the masses of the society. Ghana is not yet ready for robotics.''

J C asked:

''Was Cello the Robot BUILT in Ghana or it is an IMPORTED product?Can Cello speak only English or the local languages as well?''

ESTHER KUMI commented:

''Wow, that's awesome good job son.''

African said:

''Customer service in Ghana is so poor, and we’re better of with robots.''

Source: YEN.com.gh