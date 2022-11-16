Sandals wore by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 (GH₵ 3million) at an auction in New York City on November 14

According to the auction, the Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during some moments in Apple's history

The sandals which came from the collection of Mark Sheff sold at the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at an auction

Birkenstocks are one of the hottest fashion items currently in vogue and lovers of sandals don't mind splashing huge sums of money on original Birkenstocks.

Well, it appears that no amount is too high to pay for this footwear, especially when the sweat that's soaked into that cork footbed belonged to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Photos of the late business magnate and his Birkenstocks. Credit: Steve Jobs, Julien's Auctions

According to Julien's Auctions, the late business magnate wore the sandals in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history".

The Birkenstocks came from the collection of Mark Sheff, who managed Jobs' Albany, Calif. estate in the 1980s.

The executive director Martin Nolan said the sandals were first sold for a mere GH₵ 28,000 ($2,000) at auction in 2016.

According to NPR, the auction also included an NFT of images of the Birkenstocks as part of the sale.

