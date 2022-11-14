A TikTok user, @jrmckee, gave netizens a virtual tour of various apartments he wants to rent in Ghana

Many were surprised by the huge price tags attached to the houses, with many lamenting it could be a complete house

Others were impressed with the quality of houses on display and likened them to those in America and Europe

African-American TikToker, @jrmckee has wowed netizens with his tour of impressive houses for rent in Ghana with ridiculous price tags attached to them. He toured four houses, starting with the one with the lowest price tag to the one with the highest. The lowest price per month was GH₵57,797, and the highest was GH₵144,493 per month.

The TikToker showed impressive features of the various houses, such as the swimming pools, huge compounds, ultramodern kitchens, and many more.

Several netizens took to the comments to share a few thoughts about the various houses for rent in Ghana. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Trun Hopkins asked:

I say I say got damne!!! is that U.S. dollars?

Mona Ross-Asare

I need a salary to pay for this in a foreign country. I can barely even afford 2,000 monthly.

Onyekachi Orizu said:

Bro, it’s cheaper to build yours…better to wait to get the best one than rush to get one of those

Mr Scarecrow commented:

I would pick property three. Even as a stopgap property, it is fully furnished you don't have to worry about getting furniture straight away

user4673350765127 remarked:

Beautiful houses but wow they’re expensive. Was thinking of going there for retirement but can’t afford those prices!!

