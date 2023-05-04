The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School at Trabuom in Ghana's Ashanti Region has built a new aeroplane

The crew demonstrated in a YouTube video that the freshly constructed aeroplane could function flawlessly

However, the team has stated that they need financial assistance to work on other potentially game-changing inventions they have in the works

The team recently exhibited that the newly built aeroplane can work without glitches in a video.

Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS appeals for financial help

Speaking with Prince Ade (D. O. K Cash) on the political programme Dwabrem on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM on Tuesday, May 2, the team claimed other potentially life-changing inventions were in store but needed more financial resources to work on them, said Ghanaweb.

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club builds and flies model aeroplane in video. Photo credit: @ATWIMAAPEMANIMCOMMUNITYMEDIA

The students said they are prepared to transform Ghana's future by developing original and inventive innovations but require financial support from the business sector.

Other innovations of the engineering club

Bismark Owusu, one of the instructors who guided the pupils in building the aeroplane, said that the engineering club had developed a separate, cutting-edge vessel that could locate lost mariners.

He said the watercraft with a sensor could also find minerals and other significant resources, Ghanaweb reported.

Owusu reiterated that financial limitations had become a significant roadblock to their innovations as he called for Ghanaian businesses and the global community to help youngsters realize their inventions.

Background of team's innovations

The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS developed and piloted a jet aircraft as part of their project work for the school in April 2023.

The school's first flight of a Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft was led by project coordinator Daniel Opoku (OMEGA), with support from project engineers Alex Duodu, Bismark Owusu, and Ferdinand Sam.

The video of the team flying the aeroplane has since gone viral following their interview on OTEC 102.9 FM.

The footage showed the crew successfully testing the aeroplane in the field in the presence of other students.

Watch the video below:

18-year-old Ghanaian boy builds car that moves from scraps

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, has built his first car.

The 18-year-old's car moves without obstructions on the road and consumes petrol with essentially no difficulty.

Danso claimed that he had always wanted to create a car and, through perseverance, had succeeded in doing so.

