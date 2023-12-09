The National Communications Authority has warned against the sale of Elon Musk's Starlink internet services in Ghana

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis

Starlink has said the commencement of operations in Ghana will be subject to the approval of state regulators

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has warned against selling Elon Musk's Starlink internet services in Ghana.

In a statement, the NCA said Starlink's operations were illegal.

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Authority said it has neither licensed Starlink nor approved any equipment for use in Ghana.

Starlink's technology delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via orbiting satellites.

Starlink's satellite broadband service is available on all seven continents, including Antarctica.

In Africa, Starlink operates in Mozambique, Nigeria and Rwanda. The company has plans to launch in Egypt, Senegal, Benin, Togo, Kenya, and Tanzania soon.

According to the Starlink website, the service is expected to launch in Ghana in the third quarter of 2024.

The commencement of operations in Ghana is subject to the approval of state regulators.

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The NCA warning came after concern about Ghana's internet data costs.

MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings starting November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

Surfline Ghana leaves Ghana

Surfline Ghana stopped operating in Ghana early in 2023.

Before its departure, YEN.com.gh reported that Surfline was shut down by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for unpaid taxes reaching GH₵37 million.

This amount consists of unpaid pay-as-you-earn for workers, communication service tax and penalties since 2015.

The GRA said the office was shut down because there was no commitment from the company to pay.

ECG targets broadband service

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) announced intentions to utilise a fibre optic backbone to venture into providing data and broadband services.

It has also planned to position itself to become the regulator for the renewable energy sector in Ghana.

The ECG said these were part of plans to make it a key player in the power sector.

