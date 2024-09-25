Rapper Medikal got many people talking when a video of him getting a head massage and treatment at a spa surfaced online

In the video, the masseuse washed his hair with a shampoo and used a scalp-massaging device on his head

Many people talked about the treatment being purposely for the elite as they talked about cheaper alternatives in the comments

Celebrated rapper Medikal caused a frenzy on social media when he visited a spa for a head treatment and massage.

Medikal gets a head massage

The head treatment and massage started with Medikal lying on his back with a golden arc over his head that released water.

The masseuse massaged the close friend of dancehall musician Shatta Wale's scalp and forehead using shampoo while he slept and felt relaxed.

She then rinsed it out with water and, later, used a scalp massage device to massage his scalp, which caused him to fall into a deep sleep.

When the procedure was done, the father of one showed off his new look, neatly trimmed haircut and how relaxed he was.

Video of Medikal getting a head massage.

Reactions to Medikal getting a head massage

Many people talked about Medikal enjoying himself at the Beauty Lounge as they wished they could enjoy similar treatment.

Others also opined that such treatments were meant for the elite in society as they shared cheaper alternatives in the comments.

The comments of social media users are below:

God is in control of my life said:

"Enjoyment mu pro max 😂 herr 😁"

Abena Papabi said:

"He is asleep oo😂😂 you like sweet sweet 😂🥰"

Lily said:

"where is code Micky,😂😂😂. He should come and see"

FrenzyJnr said:

"Eiiii money good oooo… if u no get money how u go fi think of head massage 💆‍♀️"

