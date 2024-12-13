A Ghanaian TikToker, Nana Awotwe, has gone viral after sharing a video of herself waving the NDC flag in the snow

The video went viral after the EC declared NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, President-elect after the 2024 election results were collated from all the 16 regions

Many people said the video made them emotional, while others were overjoyed that the NDC had wrestled back power from the NPP

A Ghanaian TikToker living abroad, Nana Awotwe, has gone viral after waving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag in the show.

Ghanaian lady living abroad waves the NDC flag in the snow.

NDC lady abroad waves NDC flag

The video went viral after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer and former president, the president-elect of Ghana.

In the video, Nana Awotwe is dressed in a white NDC and Mahama-branded T-shirt, white trousers, and a winter jacket. She styled her look by wearing a branded NDC crochet cap and an NDC branded scarf.

She stood in the snow and waved the NDC flag in the air from side to side while passersby watched and recorded videos of her.

Reactions to the viral NDC video

Many people in the comments section noted that the video made them very emotional and expressed excitement about the election results.

Others also shared their views on the election, as the NDC showed supremacy in the parliamentary elections by sweeping two-thirds of the house.

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians:

GIEGIE said:

"I'm so emotional right now... The flag has gone far n will still go far.. IJN, AMEN!"

Carolinedeaseye🦋 said:

"This got me tearing, sweet Jesus as we discussed your sweet son JM needs your grace and victory for Ghana 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Ballon d'or said:

"The EC is delaying us. Like by now, JM has built 13 hospitals, 25 schools and constructed almost half of rough roads etc already 😂😂."

call_me_abeiku said:

"Tomorrow, I'm taking the NDC flag to the Mississippi River here in the US 🇺🇸 to celebrate 😂."

pri4fit said:

"The way I’m seeing the thing, looks like NPP will never come back to power 😂😂😂 ɛyɛ nukurɛ sɛ ɔkwasia ɛni ti aa na agurɔ ɛgu. Ɛyɛ zu!!💚❤️🖤."

Man explains why he voted for Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who is a staunch NDC supporter explained in a video why he voted for President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

In the video, he said he believed the cost of living would reduce under the Mahama-led government, adding that it would enable him to marry four wives.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others spoke about how excited they were about the election results.

